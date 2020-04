Astros issue refunds for 2020 tickets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Astros are now offering refunds for tickets purchased for games through the end of May.Refund credits to your credit card should start showing up May 29.There's also an option to put your purchase toward a credit for the 2020- 2021 season.This only applies to purchases directly from astros.com. In a letter to ticket holders, the Astros said they're remaining optimistic that the 2020 season will be played.