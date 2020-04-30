HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Astros are now offering refunds for tickets purchased for games through the end of May.
Refund credits to your credit card should start showing up May 29.
There's also an option to put your purchase toward a credit for the 2020- 2021 season.
SEE ALSO: Astros' Alex Bregman hands out food at SE Houston distribution event
This only applies to purchases directly from astros.com.
In a letter to ticket holders, the Astros said they're remaining optimistic that the 2020 season will be played.
RELATED:
Astros Justin Verlander donates first check to Houston Food Bank
Astros players Lance McCullers and Alex Bregman surprise students during virtual prom
Astros issue refunds for 2020 tickets
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More