Astros super fan dies from COVID-19 hours after Bregman sends him touching video

Valentin Jalomo's family said he started showing symptoms around Jan. 4, and on Jan. 8 he was admitted to St. Luke's Hospital with pneumonia and COVID-19.
Jalomo's family said he started feeling better but his health started to decline soon after.
One of the doctors treating Jalomo knew Alex Bregman and told the third baseman about Jalomo's fight. Early Tuesday, the baseball star sent a video to Jalomo and his family to keep fighting.
WATCH: Astros star Alex Bregman's touching video to fan battling COVID-19
Hours after seeing his message from Bregman, Jalomo died around 1:30 p.m., according to his family.
Astros fans from all over who've heard of Jalomo's passing have been passing their condolences and posting photos of themselves on his Facebook page.
The video above is from a previous story.