Sports

Astros super fan dies from COVID-19 hours after Bregman sends him touching video

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 81-year-old longtime Houston Astros fan died after being admitted to the hospital in early January, his family told ABC13.

Valentin Jalomo's family said he started showing symptoms around Jan. 4, and on Jan. 8 he was admitted to St. Luke's Hospital with pneumonia and COVID-19.

Jalomo's family said he started feeling better but his health started to decline soon after.

One of the doctors treating Jalomo knew Alex Bregman and told the third baseman about Jalomo's fight. Early Tuesday, the baseball star sent a video to Jalomo and his family to keep fighting.

WATCH: Astros star Alex Bregman's touching video to fan battling COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

When a doctor reached out to Alex Bregman about an Astros super fan's fight against COVID-19, the baseball star sent him this message.



Hours after seeing his message from Bregman, Jalomo died around 1:30 p.m., according to his family.

Astros fans from all over who've heard of Jalomo's passing have been passing their condolences and posting photos of themselves on his Facebook page.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston astroscoronavirustexas faces of covid 19covid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TABC suspends liquor permits for 3 Houston clubs
Houston takes part in nationwide COVID-19 remembrance
Trump releases taped farewell address on last full day in office
How White House staff preps residence for incoming president
Owners of closed Heights Hospital owe millions, documents show
Healthy teen fighting for her life after COVID-19 diagnosis
Alexis Sharkey death: Houston woman was strangled, autopsy says
Show More
Porter man wanted for allegedly stabbing child and 3 adults
Mega Millions jackpot at $865M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Stores drop MyPillow after CEO pushes election conspiracies
Trump expected to issue flurry of pardons on last day in office
15-year-old shot in the leg in southwest Houston
More TOP STORIES News