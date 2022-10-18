What to know as the Astros prepare for their sixth-straight ALCS

Here's what you need to know as the Astros' go into their sixth-straight American League Championship Series.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On the heels of a thrilling victory that sent the Astros to their sixth-straight American League Championship Series, Houston Chronicle Sports Columnist Brian T. Smith said this run of success is unprecedented.

"Baseball's been going on for 130, 150 years if you want to go back to the start of Major League Baseball," Smith said. "This has never happened before - especially in Houston."

While the Astros got a day to relax on Monday, the team they'll ultimately be playing in the ALCS still has some work to do.

The Guardians and Yankees play in New York on Monday night in a winner-takes-all Game 5 of the American League Division Series.

The winner gets the opportunity to play the Astros with a trip to the World Series on the line.

"If you want to guarantee you're going to be in the World Series, theoretically, you want to play the Cleveland Guardians. They're a good team. They're not a great team," Smith said. "What you really want to do is beat the New York Yankees. The Yankees have become the Astro's biggest rival."

The ALCS is a best-of-seven series, and the Astros would play four of those games at Minute Maid Park should it go the distance.

That's a result of their better regular season record than Cleveland and New York.

At the end of the day, Smith said this postseason success for the Astros is an exciting time for the city as a whole.

"It's what this does to bring this sprawling, diverse city together at the same time. There's no buzz in the City of Houston like the Houston Astros being in the playoffs," he said. "It makes Houston feel like the center of America."

Game 1 of the ALCS is scheduled for 6:37 p.m. at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday.

