Astros open 2022-23 regular season with matchup against Los Angeles Angels

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's the day we have all been waiting for! It's Opening Day and the Houston Astros are back in action for the first regular season game.The 'Stros are in Los Angeles taking on the Angeles. The first pitch is set for 8:38 p.m.We may have lost shortstop superstar Carlos Correa, but some good news is that pitcher Justin Verlander is back.The home opener is Monday, April 18, so mark your calendars.For the home opener, the first 10,000 fans can get a Yordan Alvarez American League Championship Series trophy bobblehead. The following night, fans can get an Alvarez American League Champion replica ring.If you don't want to wait that long to celebrate with your fellow Astros fans, you can attend FanFest Sunday at Minute Maid Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.There will be food, games, face painting, and more. That's also when El Tiempo Cantina is opening at the ballpark.Also on Sunday, there will be watch party for the matchup set to start at 3:07 p.m. Admission is $1 and you must have a ticket.You can purchase tickets on the Astros website.All season long, fans can look forward to $1 hot dogs on Tuesdays. There will also be theme days at the ballpark like Star Wars night in May, Pride night in June and Hello Kitty night in July.