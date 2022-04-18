Houston Astros to unveil AL championship banner in long-awaited 2022 home opener

Opening Day Street Fest, giveaways, and pre-game ceremony

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Better late than never!Astros fans have had to endure an offseason following a heartbreaking World Series loss only to see their home opener date readjusted due to the lockout. But now, the reigning American League champions host their division rival Los Angeles Angels to begin the home slate of games this year at Minute Maid Park.If you're one of the lucky 'Stros fans with a ticket to Monday night's game, there are some activities that the team has in store to celebrate the long-awaited day.While it may be just the team's 10th game of the season, the Astros have a party atmosphere in mind for ticketed fans this afternoon.The Astros Street Fest, a pre-game staple usually reserved for the postseason, is back from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Early-arriving fans at the ballpark can get in on a spanning list of activities, which include live music, face painting and caricature drawings, photo booths, food trucks, and yard games.The team also has party favors in the form of giveaways. All fans receive a 2022 Astros schedule magnet, and the first 10,000 people through the gates get an AL Championship Series trophy bobblehead featuring the series' MVP, Yordan Alvarez.Ahead of the game, the team urged fans to "orange out" the Juice Box with your best Astros orange crush gear.Once inside the ballpark, fans will witness a ceremony befitting of champions. The Astros' 2021 American League Championship pennant will be unveiled out in left field above the Crawford Boxes and next to the famed train track.The players on the field will also receive their AL title rings as the team rolls out the orange carpet to introduce the members of 2022 Astros. The first pitch is schedule for 7:10 p.m.Tickets remain available on the, starting at $49 for standing room admission.And if you're still on the fence about attending some Monday night baseball in H-Town, let one of the "trillest" 'Stros fans convince you. The team released a hype video narrated by rapper Bun B.As for the on-field action, the Astros' home opener is the first of three games in their series against the Angels, a team whom Houston defeated in three of four games on the road to start 2022.In a bit of continuity, Luis Garcia, who was the losing pitcher in Houston's final game of 2021, will start Monday night against LA's Michael Lorenzen, whom the Astros did not face in their series in California.The Astros enter Monday with a 5-4 record and in second in the AL West behind the Angels, who are riding a three-game road win streak.Houston has already placed closing pitcher Ryan Pressly on the 10-day injured list heading into Monday. Yordan Alvarez, who was placed into health and safety protocols before Houston's series against Seattle, is expected to be available at some point in this series.In a bit of fortunate news for Houston's pitching staff, the Angels may be without three-time AL MVP winner Mike Trout for at least the home opener after the slugger sustained a hand injury against the Rangers on Sunday.Jeremy Peña has been settling in nicely over the first nine games of his MLB career. The 24-year-old rookie shortstop leads the team with 10 hits and a .345 batting average. And if that's not enough, he was the focus of several key defensive plays during his first few games.And now, he gets to show off the leather and his swing in front of the home crowd for the first time.