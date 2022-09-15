Astros' Jose Altuve to be recognized as Houston's nominee for MLB's 2022 Roberto Clemente Award

The All-Star performer will be recognized as Houston's nominee for the 2022 award at Minute Maid Park on Thursday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros' Jose Altuve will be honored as a nominee for the Major League Baseball's 2022 Roberto Clemente Award.

The award is given to one player who "best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions on and off the field."

The MLB will honor Clemente's legacy on Thursday, which marks the 21st annual Roberto Clemente Day.

Clemente was a Puerto Rican baseball player who spent 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He died in 1972, and is remembered for his legacy as a humanitarian.

Altuve will also be recognized on Thursday at Minute Maid Park as a nominee.

Some of Altuve's community efforts include hosting several charity events to give back to the community. He was also active during the pandemic, as he and his wife Nina partnered with the Astros Foundation to provide 60,000 meals to Kid's Meals, Inc. to support children in need.

The league-wide winner of the award will be selected by a panel put together by the MLB.

Fans have the opportunity to vote every day until the end of the season on Oct. 5 on the MBL website.

By voting for the award, you also have a chance to win two tickets to the 2022 World Series.