Astro's 2nd PED suspension brings danger of lifetime ban

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida -- Right-handed pitcher Francis Martes received a 162-game suspension from Major League Baseball on Monday for testing positive for a performing-enhancing substance for the second time.

Martes, who pitches in the Houston Astros organization, tested positive for Boldenone, according to MLB.

Martes, 24, was suspended in March 2019 for 80 games following a positive test for the banned performance-enhancing drug Clomiphene.

He made his MLB debut in June 2017. He was 5-2 with a 5.80 ERA in four starts and 28 relief appearances for the Astros, striking out 69 and walking 31 in 54 1/3 innings.

Martes made four starts for Triple-A Fresno in 2018, hurt his elbow and had Tommy John surgery later in the summer. He made three minor league starts in 2019.

