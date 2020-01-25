Astros have long list of potential managers

On Tuesday, at the Houston Sports Awards, Astros owner Jim Crane said he hoped to have addressed reporters. Crane also hopes to narrow the list of candidates this weekend and make a decision by early next week.
Reports have the Astros considering several different options. Here is a running list of potential Astros managers.
- Brad Ausmus: Former Astros player, managed the Angels in 2019
- Jeff Bannister: Houston native, managed the Rangers 2015-2018
- Joe Espada: Astros Bench coach 2018-present
- John Gibbons: Most recently managed Toronto 2015-2018
- Dusty Baker: Successful player and manager, last managed the Nationals 2016-2017
- Eduardo Perez: Former MLB player, ESPN broadcaster, former Astros bench coach in 2013
- Buck Showalter: Successful manager with several teams, most recently the Orioles 2010-2018
- Will Venable: Up and coming coaching name, current 3rd base coach for the Cubs
