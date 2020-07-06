Houston Astros summer camp workouts canceled due to delayed COVID-19 test results

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros won't have their summer camp workouts today due to a delay in COVID-19 test results taken last week.
General Manager James Click released the following statement about the cancellation:
"The safety of our players and staff remains our top priority at the Astros. The team is still awaiting results from COVID-19 tests taken on Friday. Due to the delay in receiving these results, coupled with the contagious nature of the virus, we felt it was prudent to cancel today's workouts at Minute Maid Park and the University of Houston. Players and staff continue to participate fully in the screening and testing protocols while we await these results. Despite these delays over the holiday weekend, we're optimistic that the process will be ironed out and we'll be back on the field and ready to compete for a championship soon."
The team will make a decision regarding Tuesday's workouts later today.
The MLB announced Friday that 31 players and seven staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
The total number of positives is 1.2 percent of the 3,185 samples collected.
The testing was part of the mandatory screening process, prior to workouts and full baseball activities.
Nineteen different clubs had one or more individuals test positive during intake testing.
Summer workouts for the Astros officially began last Friday after an extended pause in the season due to the pandemic.
As players navigate the much different pre-season, bench coach Joe Espada told MLB.com there's much more than runs, hits, and errors at stake.
"Any hiccups, any poor decision we make off the field, a lot of people can get infected with the virus if we're not smart," Espada said. "If we are smart and we take the precautions and we follow the protocol in place, we should be OK."
Most of the players are expected to work out at the ballpark, MLB.com reported. Other personnel will report to the University of Houston as they prepare for the season.
The Astros are three weeks away from Opening Day, which is set for July 23 or 24.
