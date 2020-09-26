Astros clinch No.6 spot in American League for MLB playoffs

Playoff baseball for the 4th straight year! #ForTheH pic.twitter.com/TmDcLupDIn — Houston Astros (@astros) September 26, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros clinched the final spot in the American League for the upcoming playoffs, despite falling to the Texas Rangers 5-4 in Friday night's matchup.The clinch comes after the Los Angeles Angels lost about two hours after the Astros' loss.Alex Bregman showed up in last night's game with a home run that tied the game at two, but it didn't prove to be enough in the 10 innings.The team lands the No. 6 seed and will play the third seed in a best-of-three series on the road. They still don't know who they will play, but it appears that it will be the Minnesota Twins.The two Division Series will be hosted in California.Pitcher Lance McCuller's showed his excitement on Twitter.This is the team's fourth consecutive post-season appearance, but they'll have to do it without right-hand pitcher Justin Verlander.Verlander is set to undergo Tommy John surgery, he said in an Instagram post last week.The Astros team store at Union Station will have official 2020 post-season gear for fans to purchase.