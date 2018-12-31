Houston area children injured or killed by gun violence in 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

TIMELINE: Children killed or injured by gun violence in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A number of children were injured or killed by gun violence in 2018.

Jan. 11, 2018 - Stephen Verdell Jr., 18, was shot and killed at a school bus stop.

March 1, 2018 - Tristian Hutchins, 8, was killed and his younger sister, Kheristian, was injured during a drive-by shooting.

May 15, 2018 - Sir Romeo Milam, 4, was injured during a gunfight at an apartment complex.

Nov. 13, 2018 - Delindsey Dwayne Mack, 18, was killed and a 15-year-old girl was injured after a gunman wearing a mask fired at them about a dozen times.

Nov. 25, 2018 - Angel Morales, 13, was shot and killed at a neighborhood block party.

Dec. 14, 2018 - A 7-year-old boy was injured during a drive-by shooting in Katy.

Dec. 31, 2018 - Jazmine Barnes, 7, was killed and her mother wounded when deputies said someone in a red truck allegedly opened fire on their vehicle.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gun violencechild killedchild injuredchild deathHoustonKaty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Search for clues after 7-year-old shot while leaving Walmart
Mom says daughter's killing near Walmart random and intentional
Shooting robbed family of 'loving, caring' little girl, father says
Score a free ride home on New Year's Eve
New Harris County judge promises transparency
What the Texans should do to beat Andrew Luck and the Colts
Kid-friendly NYE celebrations to ring in 2019 before midnight
What new Texas laws are in store for 2019?
Show More
Police department offers to test meth for Zika
Federal workers suing Trump White House over government shutdown
'Tipsy Tow' offers free towing on New Year's Eve
Fitzgerald's to close after 42 years with farewell NYE show
Son sues father in wrongful death of mother
More News