Houston Arboretum & Nature Center herds in 120 goats for unique landscaping care

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Anyone with a yard knows that keeping it trim is a pain. Theis no different - and has unveiled a fun (we could all use that right now) twist to landscaping with the use of some hungry yard staff.Starting in October, the nature center will employ more than 120 goats to assist with mowing slopes of overgrown vegetation around the two ponds located near Woodway.The public is welcome to view the goats at work on the 1.5 acres of land from Oct. 4 through 10. The goats will be contained in designated areas via electric fencing and managed by a goat wrangler. For public safety concerns, guests are asked not to touch or engage with the animals or to feed them (goats can be quite ornery).For more on this story, visit our partners at