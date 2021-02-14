Travel

Winter weather sends Houston airport travel into major delays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of departure flights have been canceled or delayed Sunday at Houston airports due to bitter cold wind and snow in other areas.

In the video above, a few shots show de-icer on the planes taking off and taxing at the airport. The winter storm is impacting the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the nation, and causing major travel interruptions across the country.

Both the George Bush Intercontinental Airport and the William P. Hobby Airport are experiencing delays.

Due to weather conditions at the DFW Airport, Houston airports are experiencing departure delays averaging two hours and 59 minutes.

Departure delays to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are also experiencing delays averaging 58 minutes.

As for taxi delays at the Houston airports, delays are currently averaging about 15 minutes or less.

