Houston actor from Trivago commercials gets DWI charges dropped

HOUSTON, Texas -- Texas prosecutors have dropped a driving while intoxicated charge filed against the actor featured on commercials for the travel booking site Trivago with a perpetual five o'clock shadow.The case against Timothy Williams, 53, was dismissed Monday after Williams completed the alcohol education courses and community service required for pretrial diversion of first-time DWI offender.Police arrested Williams after finding him passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle stopped in a traffic lane the afternoon of April 10, 2019.Williams, a Houston native, has an acting career dating back to the mid-90s. He came to fame in his breakout role in 2016 as the spokesperson for Trivago.com.