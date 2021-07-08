Homes in Pearland and Friendswood selling for more and faster, data finds

In the ZIP codes 77089, 77546, 77578, 77581 and 77584, the number of homes sold and the average home sales price have increased year over year.
Homes are selling quicker as well with the average days a home is on the market decreasing in all ZIP codes except 77089, where it remained almost stagnant.
Number of homes sold in Pearland and Friendswood
Average home sales price in Pearland and Friendswood
Average days on the market in Pearland and Friendswood
