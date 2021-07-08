Homes in Pearland and Friendswood selling for more and faster, data finds

Source: Sparrow Realty/Community Impact Newspaper

Annual real estate data for Pearland and Friendswood shows an active market June 2020-May 2021 compared June 2019-May 2020.In the ZIP codes 77089, 77546, 77578, 77581 and 77584, the number of homes sold and the average home sales price have increased year over year.Homes are selling quicker as well with the average days a home is on the market decreasing in all ZIP codes except 77089, where it remained almost stagnant.