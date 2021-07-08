real estate

Homes in Pearland and Friendswood selling for more and faster, data finds

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston's real estate market reaches record levels

Annual real estate data for Pearland and Friendswood shows an active market June 2020-May 2021 compared June 2019-May 2020.

In the ZIP codes 77089, 77546, 77578, 77581 and 77584, the number of homes sold and the average home sales price have increased year over year.

Homes are selling quicker as well with the average days a home is on the market decreasing in all ZIP codes except 77089, where it remained almost stagnant.

Number of homes sold in Pearland and Friendswood

Source: Sparrow Realty/Community Impact Newspaper



Average home sales price in Pearland and Friendswood

Source: Sparrow Realty/Community Impact Newspaper



Average days on the market in Pearland and Friendswood



The video above is from a previous report.

This story comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatepearlandfriendswooddata journalismhomecommunity impact newspaperhousing marketreal estate
REAL ESTATE
Home rental scam disguises fake listings for real homes
Texas tops list of popular destinations for international homebuyers
Houston suburb scores near the top in realtor survey
Fort Bend's massive mixed-use development to grow even larger
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News