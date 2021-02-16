foreclosures

Biden extending ban on housing foreclosures to June 30

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden is extending a ban on housing foreclosures to June 30 to help homeowners struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The moratorium on foreclosures of federally guaranteed mortgages had been set to expire on March 31. On his first day in office, Biden had extended the moratorium from Jan. 31. Census Bureau figures show that almost 12% of homeowners with mortgages were late on their payments.

The White House says the coordinated actions announced Tuesday by the Departments of Housing and Urban Development, Veterans Affairs and Agriculture also will extend to June 30 the enrollment window for borrowers who want to request mortgage payment forbearance - a pause or reduction in payments - and will provide up to six additional months of forbearance for borrowers who entered forbearance on or before June 30 of last year.

The White House says more than 10 million homeowners are behind on mortgage payments and Biden's actions are to help keep people in their homes amid "a housing affordability crisis" triggered by the pandemic. It says "homeowners will receive urgently needed relief as we face this unprecedented national emergency."

Biden's administration says extending forbearance policies "will provide critical support to homeowners of color, who make up a disproportionate share of borrowers" having trouble paying their loans because of hardships related to the pandemic.

The actions announced Tuesday don't address a federal moratorium through March 31 on evictions of tenants who've fallen behind on rent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenforeclosureshousingjoe bidenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FORECLOSURES
Family paid $135K for home, but seller never changed title
Eviction escalates to SWAT response in Deer Park
How to avoid foreclosure if you're in mortgage forbearance
Undocumented immigrants behind on rent are self-evicting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman and child die of carbon monoxide poisoning in SW Houston
Watch ABC13 Eyewitness News
4 killed in Sugar Land house fire
Tuesday morning could be the coldest Feb. temp in 122 years
Eerie photo of skyline sparks outrage amid power outages
Power outages continue into the night for 1.4M customers
Officials outraged as residents pass 24 hours without power
Show More
Why does Texas have its own power grid?
See which businesses are open
Gov. Abbott: Blame outages on power generators
Entergy hopes to restore power to customers in Montgomery Co.
Houston and other area cities experiencing low water pressure
More TOP STORIES News