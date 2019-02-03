Firefighters respond to multiple house fires after small plane crashes

Firefighters on Sunday afternoon were responding to two house fires amid reports of a small plane crash in Yorba Linda, authorities said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna took off from Fullerton Municipal Airport before the incident.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a spokesperson confirmed there were at least two active structure fires at the scene.

The number of possible injuries was not immediately known.

A witness' video showed at least one home engulfed in an inferno in the residential neighborhood as horrified neighbors looked on. What appeared to be a small piece of possible wreckage from a plane was burning in the street.

Area firefighters were assisting in the response, along with other deputies.
