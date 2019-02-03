YORBA LINDA, California --Firefighters on Sunday afternoon were responding to multiple house fires after a small plane crashed, authorities said.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna took off from Fullerton Municipal Airport before the incident.
Shortly after 2 p.m., a spokesperson confirmed there were at least two active structure fires at the scene.
The number of possible injuries was not immediately known.
A witness' video showed at least one home engulfed in an inferno in the residential neighborhood as horrified neighbors looked on. What appeared to be a small piece of possible wreckage from a plane was burning in the street.
Area firefighters were assisting in the response, along with other deputies.