Burglary suspect shot dead by house guest

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in what appeared to be a burglary attempt, authorities said.

It happened in the 23700 block of Pankey Drive just before 10 p.m.

A man who was house sitting told deputies he heard banging in the back of the house and found a man in his 20s wielding a hammer, according to Steve Squier with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The intruder charged the house sitter who was armed, Squier said. That's when the house sitter shot the man several times.

The intruder died at the scene.

No charges were filed related to the incident, which was being investigated by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and the sheriff's office.

The name of the man who died was not immediately known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new caneyburglaryhome invasionshootingman shotself defense
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead in unrelated Houston-area shootings
Deadly Tomball home explosion may have been suicide, police say
Body found just off busy portion of Westheimer Road
Weapons recovered after La Marque officer shot man, police say
How Pfizer plans to distribute COVID vaccines to 50 states in 2 days
US jobless claims jump to 853,000 amid resurgence of virus
First non-prescription COVID-19 at-home test kit given OK
Show More
Construction equipment on fire after possibly striking gas line
Dry and warm Thursday, rain returns Friday
Huntsville brothers on a mission to change the world
COVID daily death toll reaches record high Wednesday
Over 900 jobs available near Huntsville during virtual job fair
More TOP STORIES News