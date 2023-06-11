Fire officials responding to SE Houston home blaze near Gulf Freeway, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston fire officials have responded to an active house fire in the city's southeast area near the Gulf Freeway.

The fire reportedly happened on Sunday at 3599 Mcllhenny Street near Lucinda Street.

Details of the blaze are limited, but it could be heard through police scanners that a person could be trapped inside, although that has yet to be confirmed.

