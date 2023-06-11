WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Fire officials responding to SE Houston home blaze near Gulf Freeway, officials say

KTRK logo
Sunday, June 11, 2023 9:54PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston fire officials have responded to an active house fire in the city's southeast area near the Gulf Freeway.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

The fire reportedly happened on Sunday at 3599 Mcllhenny Street near Lucinda Street.

Details of the blaze are limited, but it could be heard through police scanners that a person could be trapped inside, although that has yet to be confirmed.

ABC13 has a crew en route to uncover more information on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW