Grill fire spreads to northwest Houston home, killing dog

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston family lost their dog to a house fire in the Shady Acres area early Saturday morning.Houston Firefighters responded to a house fire on West 21st Street around 3 a.m. Firefighters said that the entire back of the house and a detached garage were burned.HFD says the family used an outdoor kitchen when the grill was not completely put out, which caught the house on fire.Firefighters say that everyone inside made it out safely, except one of the family dogs.