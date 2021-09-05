death investigation

2 adults, 2 children dead from gunshot wounds in SW Houston house fire

EMBED <>More Videos

House fire call leads to discovery of 4 bodies with gunshot wounds

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A house fire call in a southwest Houston neighborhood led to the discovery of the bodies of two adults and two children with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Houston firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 7500 block of Imogene Street near Braeburn Valley Drive and Bissonnet Street near Sharpstown High School around 8:10 a.m. Sunday. They extinguished a fire at the home when they found the bodies inside, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

The victims, a man and woman in their 50s and a boy and girl ages 10 to 13 years old, were not immediately identified.

Finner said investigators believe the incident was related to domestic violence and the person responsible was on the run.

WATCH: HPD briefing on 4 bodies found after SW Houston house fire
EMBED More News Videos

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said two children and two adults were found dead inside the home. All four had gunshot wounds.



"I don't feel it's a random event. There was no forced entry," Finner said.

While the fire call came in just after 8 a.m. Sunday, it wasn't clear when exactly the four were killed.

No information was released related to a suspect in the incident, and Finner said he's relying on investigators to follow leads to find them.

"If they're looking, they know who they are," Finner said in regards to the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingfatal shootinghomicide investigationgun violencehouse fireshootingdeath investigationbody found
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Instagram model's home covered in scribbles by her killer, dad says
Woman found shot to death in middle of NW Houston street
City of Houston mechanic killed while working on boat
Relationship between Instagram model and alleged killer now in focus
TOP STORIES
Weak front brings clouds, cooling showers for Labor Day
Memorial Hermann refuses ivermectin for patient despite court order
Area of tropical concern to move into Gulf
Drunk driver bought truck days before major crash, troopers say
HPD officer fires shots at assault suspect near the Heights
What's open, what's closed on Labor Day: List
'Impeachment: American Crime Story' dissects Clinton scandal
Show More
Pandemic unemployment benefits end Labor Day
Man charged with murder in N. Harris Co. bar shooting
Actor Stanley Tucci reveals he had cancer
Do you have questions about rising COVID-19 cases in schools?
Florida man wearing body armor kills 4, including baby in mom's arms
More TOP STORIES News