House fire blamed on falling tree branch and downed power lines in Cy-Fair

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family escaped an early morning house fire that was sparked when storms moved through the area.

The fire started at the home in Cy-Fair after a large tree branch fell, bringing down a power line.

Family members say they heard a loud boom that woke them up. Shortly after that, they heard a second boom and at that point they smelled smoke and got out of the home.

"I'm just so thankful to God, because my kids were in that room," a woman who lives in the home told ABC13. "They sleep where the attic is at. I'm just glad that we all woke up."

Firefighters believe that a branch fell, bringing a power line in contact with the house and starting the fire.

"I feel like God was with us," the woman said. "We acted quickly. I was surprised because my kids are little - 8, 7 and 3. They cooperated and got out safely."

