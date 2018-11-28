House explodes, terrifying people in several towns and damaging high school

EMBED </>More Videos

Toni Yates reports from the scene of the explosion in New Jersey. (@Ryan_k0707)

Eyewitness News
HARDYSTON, New Jersey --
A house exploded in Hardyston, Sussex County, rattling nearby residents and damaging the high school across the street.

The house on Grumm Road exploded at around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, leveling the structure.

Residents in neighboring Sussex County towns reported hearing the blast and called 911.

The family that lives in the two-story home was away on vacation and no injuries were reported.

The explosion is believed to have been caused by a propane tank, although the investigation is ongoing.

The home was across the street from Wallkill Valley Regional High School. Debris may have cracked windows at the school.

The school will be closed Wednesday to inspect the damage and because Grumm Road is also currently closed.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosionhouse fireu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Garbage truck dumps load of trash on road because of fire
1 injured after man slams SUV into neighbor's home
Victim's family files wrongful death lawsuit against Chris Watts
1 man hospitalized after massive house fire in southwest Houston
Obama credits Bush 41 for steering America after Cold War
Former Pres. Barack Obama attends Baker Institute gala
4 children, 2 adults dead after getting trapped in house fire
Scientist claims 2nd possible pregnancy with gene-edited baby
Show More
MIDAIR MISHAP: Hang glider holds on for dear life
Wedding photographer allegedly peed on tree after seducing guest
Promising treatment saves 9-year-old boy with cancer
Rappers Ghost and Kenny Lou shot outside nightclub
'Mattress store murders' set off wide parole violator sweep
More News