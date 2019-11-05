Hour of violence leaves 2 dead, 6 injured in SE Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in southeast Houston are investigating three separate shooting scenes that left two dead and six injured in just one hour.



One of the shootings happened around 4 p.m. Monday inside a home in the 7100 block of Schley Street.

Police say one person was found dead when officers arrived. Two others were injured, one of which is said to be in critical condition.

It's unclear what led to the shooting but investigators say they're looking for two men who fled the scene in a grey sedan.

A second shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. at 5011 Northridge. Police say three people were shot, one of which was shot in the chest. Two of the victims were later pronounced dead.

The third shooting happened in the 8400 of Broadway, where one person was shot in the chest and arm.

It's unclear if the shootings are related.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootinghouston police departmentshootinginvestigatorsperson killedinvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 2, from San Antonio area
Astros' qualifying offer to Gerrit Cole used as insurance for team
Astros-backed Memorial Park Golf Course reopens
Girl abducted, raped while walking trails in Cypress neighborhood
Santa Fe HS shooting suspect could be incompetent to stand trial
Aspiring rapper dead in SUV after crashing into dry cleaners
Facebook introduces new company brand
Show More
VIDEO: Man creates elaborate Jesus costume for Halloween
Hispanic man says he was doused with battery acid in hate crime
Neighbors re-create Halloween for 6-year-old girl
1 item you didn't expect that's best to buy on Black Friday
Patchy fog possible overnight into Tuesday morning
More TOP STORIES News