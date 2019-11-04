Hour of violence leaves 2 dead, 5 injured in SE Houston

Chief @artacevedo briefs media on shooting scene in 7100 block of Schley #hounews https://t.co/wuGjEYzeco — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 4, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in southeast Houston are investigating three separate shooting scenes that left two dead and five injured in just one hour.One of the shootings happened around 4 p.m. Monday inside a home in the 7100 block of Schley Street.Police say one person was found dead when officers arrived. Two others were injured, one of which is said to be in critical condition.It's unclear what led to the shooting but investigators say they're looking for two men who fled the scene in a grey sedan.A second shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. at 5011 Northridge. Police say three people were shot, one of which was shot in the chest. One of the victims was pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m.The third shooting happened in the 8400 of Broadway, where one person was shot in the chest and arm.It's unclear if the shootings are related.