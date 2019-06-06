Dominican Republic hotel claims woman asked for $2.2M before going public about attack

WILMINGTON, Del. -- There are new questions in the case of the Wilmington, Del., woman who says she was brutally attacked by a stranger at a Dominican Republic resort.

The hotel has now responded, casting doubt on her story and claiming Tammy Lawrence-Daley demanded a $2.2 million payout.



Four months after the January incident, she went public with these photos of her injuries.

The Majestic Elegance Resort says when Lawrence-Daley was found in a restricted area of the property, she had not been robbed of her phone or purse and that the hotel paid for her hospital expenses, and even provided special meals for her.



The hotel says despite inconsistencies in the story, it is waiting on the outcome of an investigation.

EMBED More News Videos

Woman shares story of survival after Dominican Republic attack. Chad Pradelli has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on May 30, 2019.



Lawrence-Daley told Action News she went to get a snack at the bustling resort when she heard footsteps.

"He just plowed into my back and I remember the grunt he made when he hit me. It's in my nightmares," she says.



She says the assailant then dragged her limp body into a dark crawl space inside the five-star resort.

Lawrence-Daley reportedly suffered a broken orbital, broken hand, nerve damage and other injuries. She has had a half dozen surgeries and procedures since the attack.

Lawrence-Daley did not return Action News' calls for comment Wednesday night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delawaredelaware newsu.s. & worldtammy lawrence daley
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News