HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's estimated that 38 children will die in a hot car every year and, since 1990, about 1,000 children have died from heat stroke in hot cars.
It only takes a few minutes before temperatures begin to climb to dangerous levels when a car is turned off and the windows are rolled up, which can turn deadly for kids and pets.
The advice for everyone is to never leave a child or pet inside of a car. It doesn't matter if it's running, parked in the shade or if a window is cracked. It's never a good idea and could turn dangerous.
FROM 2019: Nissan adds safety feature to prevent child hot car deaths
New technology designed to remind drivers if a pet or child is still inside of a car could be coming to the market soon.
Federal regulators cleared the way for car manufacturers to install highly sensitive in-car radar systems that can monitor for children left in the car and alert the driver to take action, according to Consumer Reports.
One tip for drivers: leave your wallet, purse or cellphone in the backseat of the car to remind you to check the backseat. It's an easy change to make to your routine that could save a life.
READ ALSO: New high-tech car seat tools could save kids from hot car deaths
Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
In-car radar systems may help people avoid leaving children and pets in hot cars
HOT CAR
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News