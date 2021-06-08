hot car

In-car radar systems may help people avoid leaving children and pets in hot cars

By
EMBED <>More Videos

As temperatures rise, don't leave kids or pets in the car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's estimated that 38 children will die in a hot car every year and, since 1990, about 1,000 children have died from heat stroke in hot cars.

It only takes a few minutes before temperatures begin to climb to dangerous levels when a car is turned off and the windows are rolled up, which can turn deadly for kids and pets.

The advice for everyone is to never leave a child or pet inside of a car. It doesn't matter if it's running, parked in the shade or if a window is cracked. It's never a good idea and could turn dangerous.

FROM 2019: Nissan adds safety feature to prevent child hot car deaths

New technology designed to remind drivers if a pet or child is still inside of a car could be coming to the market soon.

Federal regulators cleared the way for car manufacturers to install highly sensitive in-car radar systems that can monitor for children left in the car and alert the driver to take action, according to Consumer Reports.

One tip for drivers: leave your wallet, purse or cellphone in the backseat of the car to remind you to check the backseat. It's an easy change to make to your routine that could save a life.

READ ALSO: New high-tech car seat tools could save kids from hot car deaths

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersafetychildrencarsheatpetshot carchild left in car
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOT CAR
Sun protector melts inside car during scorching Calif. heat wave
Free 'Look before you lock' placards available to Houstonians
New car seat tools could save kids from hot car deaths
Parents fight to keep son's memory alive after tragic death
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News