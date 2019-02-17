Just talked with hot air ballon company involved in the emergency landing near Vallejo. Company says this was a “text book dry landing.” 11 people total on board. Pilot has grown up in ballooning & worked for company for 2 years. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/gVqiAZHOiv — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) February 17, 2019

No one was hurt during hot air balloon landing. Half of the people on board were out of towners. The others were staff members of the balloon company. Spokesperson says everyone “had a good time” @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/NOPNnfF4Ye — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) February 17, 2019

A hot air balloon made a crash landing on Skaggs Island near Vallejo with 10 people on board.At least two ambulances responded to the crash that happened around 10 a.m., but none of the passengers needed to be transported to the hospital.Residents from Jack London Drive reported seeing the crash northwest of them.The Vallejo Fire Department said they do not believe any of the injuries are critical.The pilot called the incident an emergency landing after saying high winds were pushing the balloon towards power lines.No further details were immediately available.