Hot air balloon crashes on Skaggs Island near Vallejo

EMBED </>More Videos

A hot air balloon made a crash landing on Skaggs Island near Vallejo with 10 people on board.

VALLEJO, California --
A hot air balloon made a crash landing on Skaggs Island near Vallejo with 10 people on board.

At least two ambulances responded to the crash that happened around 10 a.m., but none of the passengers needed to be transported to the hospital.

Residents from Jack London Drive reported seeing the crash northwest of them.

The Vallejo Fire Department said they do not believe any of the injuries are critical.

The pilot called the incident an emergency landing after saying high winds were pushing the balloon towards power lines.

No further details were immediately available.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hot air balloon crashcrashaccidentrescueballoonCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Former Magnolia ISD bus driver arrested for child sex assault
Car and body found during search for woman missing since Jan.
Activist calls for Smollett's arrest, believes actor lied about attack
Galveston woman's disappearance still a mystery 20 years later
Astros stars sign off on new addition Michael Brantley
Brothers tell police that Jussie Smollett paid them to stage attack, official says
WWE star Becky Lynch didn't hold back on Ronda Rousey
Woman shot after telling party-goers to turn off music
Show More
Houston Weather: Cool start to Monday with rain chances increasing Monday night
Average tax refunds fall for second straight week
How to see February's full moon, the snow moon
Inmate saves infant from locked SUV using car theft skills
Cruz, Cornyn sponsor bill to put Bush 41 and Barbara on coin
More News