A manhunt is underway in southeast Houston after police say three suspects kidnapped someone and led police on a chase Monday afternoon.The Houston Police Department say they received a call from the victim's family stating that their family member was being held hostage.A short time later, officers found the suspect's vehicle, occupied with a female driver and two men.Officers say the woman led them on a short pursuit near Cullen and Sam Houston Parkway.The woman eventually stopped the vehicle, and the suspects attempted to run. Two people were arrested, while the third suspect was able to get away.HPD and K-9 units are searching the area for the suspect.Police told Eyewitness News that the suspects called the family and asked them for ransom for the hostage victim.The victim was checked out at the scene, and is expected to be okay.