Manhunt underway for alleged kidnapper after police chase in SE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Police with K-9 units are searching for a kidnapping suspect in Sunnyside.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A manhunt is underway in southeast Houston after police say three suspects kidnapped someone and led police on a chase Monday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department say they received a call from the victim's family stating that their family member was being held hostage.

A short time later, officers found the suspect's vehicle, occupied with a female driver and two men.

Officers say the woman led them on a short pursuit near Cullen and Sam Houston Parkway.

The woman eventually stopped the vehicle, and the suspects attempted to run. Two people were arrested, while the third suspect was able to get away.

HPD and K-9 units are searching the area for the suspect.

Police told Eyewitness News that the suspects called the family and asked them for ransom for the hostage victim.

The victim was checked out at the scene, and is expected to be okay.

Follow Chauncy Glover on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
manhuntkidnappinghostageHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
All HISD students eligible for free breakfast, lunch and dinner
Sex pills sold at Houston gas stations could put men in danger
Store clerk has history of selling alcohol to minors, agents say
Alvin family finds note sent to Mommy in heaven
6 Houston-area companies named best places women to work
Grand jury looking at evidence in Santa Fe High School massacre
Bon Jovi surprises supermarket shoppers
Authorities find cellphone of vanished Baytown police officer
Show More
Woman accused of faking pregnancy to 2 adoption agencies
83-year-old man found beaten to death in Pasadena
Dad poses as teen girl online to weed out child predators
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for forcing teens to have sex at park
Armed suspects in white Pontiac wanted for robbing jogger
More News