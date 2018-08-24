Hospital security guard fired for having sex with woman's corpse

EMBED </>More Videos

Hospital security guard fired for having sex with corpse

MEMPHIS, Tennessee --
Authorities say a security guard at a Tennessee hospital had sex with a dead woman's body.

News outlets reported Thursday that 23-year-old Cameron Wright is charged with abuse of a corpse. An affidavit says at least two people saw Wright having sex with a woman's corpse in a body storage room at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis.

Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis says in a statement that Wright has since been fired. Police say Wright has admitted to the crime.

The hospital says Wright had undergone a background check and was contracted through U.S. Security Associates.

It's unclear if Wright has a lawyer. He's is being held on a $3,000 bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worlddead bodyhospitalsecurityTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bicyclist killed after being struck by car in N. Harris Co.
Video shows Chris Watts discussing relationships
Man with 'dim view of women' arrested on new shooting charge
Police: Woman 'viciously mauled' to death by dog
More than 500 people sickened by McDonald's salads
WATCH LIVE: Arrests made in prostitution sting in N. Harris Co.
10-year-old punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
2 injured when customer opens fire at McDonald's: Witness
Show More
Aldine ISD school bus carrying students involved in wreck
You can now own a Houston Astros dugout stare T-shirt
Officer tickets driver for going too slow in fast lane
Counselor accused of sexually assaulting therapy patient
Pair opens fire at off-duty officer during bank run
More News