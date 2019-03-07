Hospital may have fired staff for improperly viewing Jussie Smollett's records

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5148315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett has been charged with one count of felony disorderly conduct for filing a false police report, prosecutors said Wednesday evening.

CHICAGO, Illinois (KTRK) -- A hospital may have fired dozens of workers for looking at medical records for actor Jussie Smollett.A nurse tells a Chicago TV station that she and other colleagues were dismissed last week, but calls it a misunderstanding.Smollett checked into Northwestern Hospital after he said two men beat him in a racial and homophobic attack in January.Police say Smollett paid two brothers to stage the assault as part of a publicity stunt.