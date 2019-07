Medical center didn't alert police about woman charged in pregnant 19-year-old's death, despite no signs of giving birth

EMBED >More News Videos "It's so hurtful, so hurtful to see the person, your wife, who you lived with for four years and now you see her with her eyes closed," he said.

Mourners gathered Friday night at a growing memorial outside the home where Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's body was found.

CHICAGO, Illinois -- Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and Oak Lawn police say Christ Medical Center did not alert them about Clarisa Figueroa when she arrived at the hospital with a newborn, despite showing no signs of having just given birth.Figueroa is one of the people accused of killing Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and removing her newborn from her womb.Paramedics brought Figueroa to the hospital on April 23, but police didn't connect her to Ochoa-Lopez's murder until three weeks later.The baby boy is not expected to survive.