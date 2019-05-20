Medical center didn't alert police about woman charged in pregnant 19-year-old's death, despite no signs of giving birth

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5302798" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "It's so hurtful, so hurtful to see the person, your wife, who you lived with for four years and now you see her with her eyes closed," he said.

Mourners gathered Friday night at a growing memorial outside the home where Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's body was found.

CHICAGO, Illinois -- Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and Oak Lawn police say Christ Medical Center did not alert them about Clarisa Figueroa when she arrived at the hospital with a newborn, despite showing no signs of having just given birth.Figueroa is one of the people accused of killing Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and removing her newborn from her womb.Paramedics brought Figueroa to the hospital on April 23, but police didn't connect her to Ochoa-Lopez's murder until three weeks later.The baby boy is not expected to survive.