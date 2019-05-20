Medical center didn't alert police about woman charged in pregnant 19-year-old's death, despite no signs of giving birth

WATCH: Husband speaks about Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's death
Figueroa is one of the people accused of killing Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and removing her newborn from her womb.
Paramedics brought Figueroa to the hospital on April 23, but police didn't connect her to Ochoa-Lopez's murder until three weeks later.
The baby boy is not expected to survive.
