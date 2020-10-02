covid-19

Hope Hicks, high-ranking Trump aide, tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON -- Hope Hicks, who serves as Counselor to the President and is one of the highest ranking aides in the Trump administration, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hicks, who serves as counselor to the president and traveled with him to a Wednesday rally, tested positive Thursday, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private health information. She is the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far.

In a statement, White House spokesman Judd Deere said, "The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously."

"White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling," Deere said.

Hicks traveled with the president multiple times this week, including aboard Marine One, the presidential helicopter, for a Minnesota rally Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night's first presidential debate.

Hicks, one of the president's most trusted aides, previously served as White House communications director and rejoined the administration this year ahead of the election. The story was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Multiple White House staffers have tested positive for the virus, including Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, as well as one of the president's personal valets.
