Texas DPS responding to plane crash at Hooks Airport in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed that it is responding to a report of a plane crash at Hooks Airport in Spring this morning.DPS did not offer other details to Eyewitness News, including how many people were on board or the model of aircraft.The agency said it is heading to the reported incident.SkyEye flew to the area as multiple fire engines and emergency vehicles were staged at a recreation area next to the airport.David Wayne Hooks Memorial Airport, a regional airport catering to small planes, is located just off Stuebner Airline Road. It is also adjacent to the intersection of the Grand Parkway and FM-2920.