Honey may be better at treating coughs and colds than over-the-counter medicines

A new study suggests that honey is a good alternative for relieving symptoms of cold and coughs.

Honey has been used as a home remedy for years, and now, studies have proven that it can kill bacteria

Physicians from Oxford University wanted to determine how effective honey is at treating symptoms of upper respiratory infections, and found that honey was superior to usual care like some over-the-counter medicines.

The study was published in the BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine journal.

The author of the journal said more research is needed on the subject, but doctors should consider recommending honey to patients instead of antibiotics, which can have side effects and lead to resistance if overused.
