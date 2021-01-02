Man fatally shot in southeast Houston in first homicide of 2021

Homicide investigators are on scene at 8700 Gulf Fwy. Prelim info is an adult male was shot and deceased upon officers arrival. A motive for the shooting is unknown and the investigation is ongoing. #hounews CC12 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 2, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed Friday night in southeast Houston in what police believe was a possible robbery or a drug deal gone bad.Houston police say a man in his 40s was shot while possibly sitting down on a bed playing video games inside a room at Smile Inn in the 8700 block of Gulf Freeway. They believe he knew the suspects because he welcomed them in the room.Witnesses nearby said they saw two people running out of the motel, and that one of them grabbed a bag while fleeing the scene.Police said the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds. As of now, police are still collecting evidence and have no information on the suspects.This death is the first reported homicide of 2021 after police ended the 2020 year with over 400 reported homicides.