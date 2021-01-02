Man fatally shot in southeast Houston in first homicide of 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed Friday night in southeast Houston in what police believe was a possible robbery or a drug deal gone bad.

Houston police say a man in his 40s was shot while possibly sitting down on a bed playing video games inside a room at Smile Inn in the 8700 block of Gulf Freeway. They believe he knew the suspects because he welcomed them in the room.



Witnesses nearby said they saw two people running out of the motel, and that one of them grabbed a bag while fleeing the scene.

Police said the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds. As of now, police are still collecting evidence and have no information on the suspects.

This death is the first reported homicide of 2021 after police ended the 2020 year with over 400 reported homicides.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhomicide investigationhomicideman killed
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston's 1st public COVID-19 vaccine clinic to open Jan. 2
Shooting victim identified as Dekaney High School quarterback
TX Supreme Court ends Austin restaurant dine-in restrictions
Houston emergency teams prepare for 2021
Houston nurse donates kidney to her best friend's husband
Nancy Pelosi's home vandalized with graffiti, fake blood on New Year's Day
US hits 20 million mark in COVID-19 cases
Show More
10 major scenes overnight leave at least 3 dead, 11 injured
Liberty Co. woman found safe in IL after kidnapping at gunpoint
Man arrested for shooting granddaughter at NYE party, HPD said
In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of defense bill
Woman dies after crashing into family of 5
More TOP STORIES News