Homeowner shot through his front door by deputy: bodycam

Dramatic new bodycam video out of South Carolina shows a homeowner pleading for help after being shot by a deputy standing outside his home.The shooting happened June 13 when the deputy responded to a home security alarm.In his initial report, the deputy said the homeowner opened the door and pointed a gun at him, but bodycam video doesn't show that.Instead, the deputy quickly looks into a side window, then shoots through a closed door."Get the ambulance here," the homeowner screams. "I'm going to die.""They're coming," the deputy responds.The deputy provided medical assistance to the victim until paramedics arrived.The homeowner is going to be okay. The deputy is on paid administrative leave with multiple investigations underway.