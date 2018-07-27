Homeowner shoots teen suspect who broke into his garage in west Harris County

A homeowner shot a 19-year-old suspected burglar during a home invasion in west Harris County, officials say.

Deputies tell Eyewitness News a motion sensor light went off in the resident's home on Park Valley around 12:45 a.m. Friday.

That's when the man, who was home with his wife, grabbed a pistol and went to investigate.

He discovered the masked suspect in the garage who allegedly started to come toward him.

Authorities say the homeowner shot him in the head. The bullet grazed the suspect, who ran away.

The 19-year-old was found a short time later about a block away from the home. He was taken into custody.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says there has been a recent spike in vehicle and garage burglaries, so neighbors are watching their homes closely.

The case will be referred to the district attorney's office.

