Homeowner shoots suspect who kicked in door of home with children inside in Fort Bend County

EMBED </>More Videos

The sheriff's office says a homeowner shot a suspect twice during a home invasion.

By
FRESNO, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators say a homeowner shot a suspect who broke in while he and his family were sleeping inside their house in Fresno.

According to authorities, the homeowner called them around 4 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone was inside his house in the 4100 block of Emerald near W Palm St.

The homeowner's brother, who lives next door, tells Eyewitness News, a man kicked down the front door of his brother's home.

The suspect then yelled that someone was trying to get him. The homeowner shot the suspect twice, hitting him in the arm and leg, after pleading with him to leave his home, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect is expected to be okay.



Deputies say the family, which includes two young children, woke up to the sound of the suspect crashing through the front door. He also got close to the kids' rooms.

The homeowner's wife grabbed the children and took them into the master bedroom.

The family was not hurt. The homeowner says he does not know the suspect, who appears to have walked to the house.

The suspect is in custody. His name has not yet been released.

The homeowner isn't facing any charges.

Follow Foti Kallerigs on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Fresno
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'I screwed up' Katy teen who allegedly made threat out of jail
Family finds man dying from gunshot wound in NE Houston
Watching the Gulf and Atlantic for tropical activity next week
Texas A&M student from Houston dies after off-campus incident
11-year-old dies after being left in hot car in her driveway
Get paid to eat avocados for health study
'Stinging cold' winter for Texas, says Farmers' Almanac
Teen found alive in basement year after seeing his dad killed
Show More
2 workers die in scaffolding collapse near Disney
Bullied boy cites 'Jedi way' for reason he won't fight back
Gunman on the run after shooting teen multiple times near park
Tractor trailer full of candy flips in alleged road rage incident
All the news you need in 60 seconds
More News