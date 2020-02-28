Katy homeowner shoots man who kicked in his door

By
KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected intruder is recovering in the hospital after being shot by a homeowner Friday morning in Katy.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 18700 block of Sandelford and Newbury around 3:40 a.m.

The homeowner told deputies that a man kicked in his door, so he pulled out a gun and shot him in the arm.

The intruder was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
katyshootinghomeowners
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News