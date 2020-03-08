Homeowner in North Harris County shot suspected intruder once in each leg

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homeowner shot a suspected intruder in North Harris County on Sunday morning.

The suspect was shot twice at a home off West Mount Houston Road around 1:45 a.m.

Deputies said the homeowner grabbed a gun when he heard the suspect scaling his 6-foot fence.

He started shooting when he heard the suspect trying to break in.

The suspected intruder was hit once in each leg.

"Deputy Salgado put a tourniquet onto his legs, which probably saved the suspect's life," said Captain John Shannon.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies are speaking with the homeowner, but they said the investigation into any possible charges is ongoing.
