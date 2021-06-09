Homeowner kills former renter he says returned after being asked to leave

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homeowner in his 70s shot and killed a former renter, who broke into his house in southeast Houston Tuesday night, police say.A shooting call came in around 10:45 p.m. in the 6000 block of Glenhurst near Belgard.Authorities say the homeowner had been letting a man stay at his home, but when the man began to have issues paying rent, he was asked to leave.According to police, the man returned to the home Tuesday night, kicked in the door, and got into a fight with the homeowner, who shot and killed him.Officials say the homeowner is cooperating.The district attorney's office will determine if charges should be filed.