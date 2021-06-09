deadly shooting

Homeowner kills former renter he says returned after being asked to leave

EMBED <>More Videos

Homeowner kills former renter among several shooting scenes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homeowner in his 70s shot and killed a former renter, who broke into his house in southeast Houston Tuesday night, police say.

A shooting call came in around 10:45 p.m. in the 6000 block of Glenhurst near Belgard.

Authorities say the homeowner had been letting a man stay at his home, but when the man began to have issues paying rent, he was asked to leave.

According to police, the man returned to the home Tuesday night, kicked in the door, and got into a fight with the homeowner, who shot and killed him.

Officials say the homeowner is cooperating.

The district attorney's office will determine if charges should be filed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingfatal shootingman shothomeownersrenters
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Woman killed in what police call road rage shooting
Criminal charges 'on the table' in deadly shooting on 'Rust' set: DA
'Rust' armorer said loading blanks was 'scariest thing' in podcast
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News