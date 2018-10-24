Homeowner scolds possible porch pirate taking packages

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) --
A Seabrook homeowner was alerted to a woman taking packages off of her porch.

The homeowner used her Ring doorbell's microphone and speaker to scold the woman who was loading the boxes into her car.

The alleged porch pirate claimed that she was at the wrong address and put the homeowner's packages back on the porch.

