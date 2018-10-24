Homeowner scolds possible porch pirate taking packages

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) --A Seabrook homeowner was alerted to a woman taking packages off of her porch.
RELATED: Cypress porch pirate pulls switcheroo with empty envelope
The homeowner used her Ring doorbell's microphone and speaker to scold the woman who was loading the boxes into her car.
RELATED: Man caught on camera stealing package containing medical supplies belonging to child with disabilities
The alleged porch pirate claimed that she was at the wrong address and put the homeowner's packages back on the porch.
RELATED: Alvin mom has no regrets after chasing man who took a box off her front porch