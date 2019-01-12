Houston Police are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed a potential burglary suspect Saturday evening in north Houston.Police say the incident happened around 7:21 p.m. in the 93 block of Veenstra Street.The homeowner says when he arrived home, he spotted someone who didn't belong there, and that's when he went for his gun.The burglary suspect did not make it inside the home and was pronounced dead on arrival.There is no information as to what led up to the shooting.The homeowner has been taken in for questioning.