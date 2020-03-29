Argument between 2 men leads up to hammer attack

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An argument between two men broke out at a house that ended with one of them striking the other with a hammer, deputies said.

It happened on Flowing Oak Lane near South Fry Road in Cypress Saturday overnight.

The homeowner had his friend over to visit during the quarantine. A fight broke out between the two and investigators believe that's when the homeowner reached for several weapons before grabbing a hammer and hitting the victim several times before deputies arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they were stable. Deputies don't believe their injuries were life threatening.
