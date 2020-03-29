HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An argument between two men broke out at a house that ended with one of them striking the other with a hammer, deputies said.
It happened on Flowing Oak Lane near South Fry Road in Cypress Saturday overnight.
The homeowner had his friend over to visit during the quarantine. A fight broke out between the two and investigators believe that's when the homeowner reached for several weapons before grabbing a hammer and hitting the victim several times before deputies arrived.
The victim was taken to the hospital where they were stable. Deputies don't believe their injuries were life threatening.
Argument between 2 men leads up to hammer attack
