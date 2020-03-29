Argument between 2 men leads up to hammer attack

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An argument between two men broke out at a house that ended with one of them striking the other with a hammer, deputies said.

It happened on Flowing Oak Lane near South Fry Road in Cypress Saturday overnight.

The homeowner had his friend over to visit during the quarantine. A fight broke out between the two and investigators believe that's when the homeowner reached for several weapons before grabbing a hammer and hitting the victim several times before deputies arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they were stable. Deputies don't believe their injuries were life threatening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhammer attackcrimeassaultcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cooler temperatures across Houston
Driver involved in hit and run leaves passenger for dead
Boxer Maurice 'Termite' Watkins hospitalized with COVID-19
Large grass fire scorches east beach area of Galveston Island
ABC13's Morning News
Owners of Three Brothers Bakery share advice to small business owners
810 and counting: Houston-area COVID-19 cases increasing
Show More
Tornado injures 3 after ripping through Arkansas
Amazon delivery man caught on video spitting on package
HPD, HFD will now wear masks as COVID-19 cases increase
Officials warning Lake Houston visitors in large groups
Trump: No quarantine, but travel advisory for NYC area
More TOP STORIES News