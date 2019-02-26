Homemade bomb found in vacant Webster apartment unit

Our bomb squad is en route to investigate a suspicious package found in a vacant apartment in the 2700 block of W Bay Area Blvd. Please avoid the area for the time being. #hounews #houtraffic pic.twitter.com/8h2gZOOLUq — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 26, 2019

UPDATE: Our bomb squad has safely disabled a homemade explosive devise. Investigation is ongoing. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 27, 2019

Sheriff's deputies are at a Webster apartment complex, where a bomb squad was called after a homemade explosive device was found in a vacant unit.The bomb squad arrived Tuesday afternoon at Baybrook Village at 2702 Bay Area Boulevard and detonated the explosive.We do not know if deputies have any leads on who built the bomb or why it was placed in the vacant unit.