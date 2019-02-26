Homemade bomb found in vacant Webster apartment unit

Deputies are investigating after an explosive device was found inside a vacant Webster apartment.

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) --
Sheriff's deputies are at a Webster apartment complex, where a bomb squad was called after a homemade explosive device was found in a vacant unit.

The bomb squad arrived Tuesday afternoon at Baybrook Village at 2702 Bay Area Boulevard and detonated the explosive.

We do not know if deputies have any leads on who built the bomb or why it was placed in the vacant unit.

