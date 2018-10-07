A woman is dead after police say she was struck by a vehicle during a police chase.The Harris County Sheriff's Office tells Eyewitness News the chase began during a traffic stop for reckless driving on I-45 in north Harris County.According to Harris County Constable's Precinct 1 office, the driver did not stop and proceeded to exit I-45 at a high rate of speed.The driver was in the U-turn lane of I-45 near Rankin when he went across all the lanes and struck a homeless woman underneath the overpass.Authorities say the driver attempted to run away from the scene but was found a quarter mile away.The constable's office says the woman was taken to the hospital and the driver was arrested.