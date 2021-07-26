woman killed

Woman charged with murder after shooting homeless woman while walking dog

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman charged with murder after homeless woman shot to death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been charged with murder after she admitted to shooting a woman, who has since died, while walking her dog overnight.

Christine Alexandra Fesus, 34, told Harris County deputies it all started when she was walking her dog and got into some kind of confrontation with a homeless woman.

The shooting happened outside of a Food Town store at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday near FM-1960 and Ella Boulevard.

Fesus lives in an apartment complex behind the business. She told detectives the homeless woman aggressively approached her, or possibly attacked her.

Detectives said they need to see security video of the confrontation to assist in the investigation.

Fesus pulled out the gun she was carrying and shot the homeless woman once. She then headed home and called 911.

Paramedics pronounced the homeless woman dead when they arrived.

Witnesses ran over to try to help the woman who was shot. It's not clear what exactly led up to the confrontation.

Friends and family identified the woman killed as 36-year-old DeAndrea Citizen.



Many were seen sharing their condolences on Monday by writing notes on the wall near where was shot.



Friends told ABC13 that Citizen was homeless and struggled with mental health issues.

They said she would typically sleep in front of a church located in the same shopping center as the Food Town. An employee who works at a store in the area described Citizen as "sweet."

Fesus is currently in custody and is expected to make a court appearance Monday afternoon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countywoman shotdeadly shootingmurderfatal shootinghomelesscourt casewoman killedshootingharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Father and daughter, both longtime teachers, killed in Germany crash
Man accused of stabbing woman 40 times, killing her, granted bail
Man arrested in stabbing death of woman at 'horrifying' scene
16-year-old son finds mom dead, car missing in N Harris Co.
TOP STORIES
Homeowners stop construction while Houston, GLO continue fight
Houston stretch of I-45 named most deadly highway in the U.S.
Man in custody after barricading himself in apartment, HPD says
Cooling downpours Tuesday bring heat relief to some
Church gets massive pile of trash removed with Action 13's help
Moderna expanding kids vaccine study to better assess safety
Stepmom charged with murder 9 months after 4-year-old girl's death
Show More
Man and pregnant woman shot to death at soccer tournament
2 drivers die when out-of-control Ferrari crashes on Westheimer
10 women file HPD complaints against Deshaun Watson, lawyer says
Alex Bregman's road back to Astros from injury is underway
Video shows robber snatch bank bag and then speed off in Jeep
More TOP STORIES News