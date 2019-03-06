Homeless veteran, woman behind $400,000 GoFundMe scandal plead guilty in federal court

The veteran, Johnny Bobbitt, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.
The woman, Kate McClure, also pleaded guilty on Wednesday.
Bobbitt, McClure, and her then-boyfriend Mark D'Amico, who still face state charges in Burlington County, New Jersey, were accused of fabricating a feel-good story in 2017 about Bobbitt coming to McClure's aid when she ran out of gas along I-95 in Philadelphia and gave her his last $20.
Their story soon went viral and they went on a media blitz to promote the campaign, and it ultimately raised about $400,000.
The story turned out to be a scheme to raise cash on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe, officials say.
Prosecutors said they found evidence all three knew each other for at least a month before and set up the scheme.
Officials said Bobbitt, a Marine Corps veteran, wanted his fair share and attempted to sue the couple , but by then the money was long gone.
Prosecutors said the vast majority of the money was "squandered" over the course of a few months by McClure and D'Amico, who bought a car, took trips, bought high-end handbags and hit the casinos.
Bobbitt's lawsuit sparked the investigation which eventually uncovered the entire scheme, according to the prosecutor.